MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department has released further information about a shots-fired incident that resulted in a school lockdown Monday afternoon.

Officials posted to the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday to identify the suspect as 30-year old Dashawn Anderson of Mattoon. He remains in custody at the Coles County Jail.

Anderson is accused of firing shots into the ceiling of a home in the area of Charleston Avenue and 2nd Street on Monday. Police said he got into an argument with the woman living there and pointed a gun at her before turning it toward the ceiling.

Anderson fled the house on foot and while police responded, nearby St. John’s Lutheran School was placed on lockdown. Anderson was arrested half an hour after police responded and the school’s lockdown was lifted. A gun was recovered in connection to Anderson’s arrest.

Anderson is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm, police said.