Man shot, seriously hurt by two gunmen

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 27-year-old Urbana man is expected to survive after he was shot three times early Tuesday morning.

A press release from the Urbana Police Department (UPD) stated officers responded about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of gunfire in the 400 block of West Oregon Street.

They arrived two minutes later and found a man with three gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to Carle ER for treatment.

“The injuries appear to be serious, but not life-threatening at this time,” the release added.

The man said he was walking eastbound in the 500 block of West Oregon Street when two men approached him and asked for a cigarette. When he started rolling one for them, they both pulled out handguns and demanded money. The man resisted and they shot him.

Suspects were described as a white man and a black man, both in their late teens or early 20s. They were also between 5-feet-6-inches and 6-feet tall, with average builds.

Police said they may have left the area in a small, white SUV of older make, heading northbound.

UPD continues their investigation into the incident. They ask anyone with more information, photos, or video recordings of the incident to contact them at 217-384-2320.

If you have any information, you can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.