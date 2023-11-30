SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man will spend the next four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbing a Springfield bank nearly two years ago.

Prosecutors said Javon Young, 25, pleaded guilty in July to a federal charge of bank robbery. On Dec. 10, 2021, Young walked into the Security Bank at 2500 Stevenson Drive, grabbed a teller by the shirt and demanded money.

He left the bank with money but was caught by Springfield Police the same day. Young was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and was indicted in federal court in January of 2022. He has remained in the Marshals’ custody since then.

At sentencing, Judge Sue Myerscough spoke on the impact of Young’s crime, noting that the robbery “terrified” the victims and left them unable to feel safe at work. She sentenced Young to 46 months in prison for bank robbery. He must also pay over $5,000 in restitution to the bank.

Young was also on parole at the time of the robbery, prosecutors added, for interfering with commerce by threatening violence. Myerscough added six more months to Young’s sentence for parole violations, bringing his total sentence to 52 months.

The bank robbery case was jointly investigated by the Springfield Police Department and the FBI’s Springfield Field Office.