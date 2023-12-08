TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Tolono has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

Officials with the Illinois State Police said an investigation led to the arrest of James Shipley, 42, in April. He was indicted on five Class X felony charges: one of predatory criminal sexual assault and four of production and possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, Shipley pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

The Illinois State Police was assisted in their investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Officials added that people can report anonymous tips regarding child pornography through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC). Tips can be submitted using the center’s hotline.