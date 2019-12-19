Man leads police on foot chase

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man who fled a moving van on foot in an attempt to evade Illinois State Police was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts, including traffic offenses, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of cannabis.

Oshea Cotton, 23, was initially stopped by a state trooper near Airport Road and Willow Road in Urbana for vehicle code violations on Wednesday morning, according to an ISP release.

Before the stop could be completed, police say Cotton got out of the van he was driving before it had stopped; while he ran, he allegedly dumped a black bag that held around 3.4 pounds of cannabis.

During the chase, police say they saw Cotton enter a home at 506 Airport Road; ISP troopers set up a perimeter but said Cotton came out of the house and surrendered to police “without incident.”

ISP troopers applied for a search warrant and when it was granted, say they found three handguns in the home, in addition to multiple rounds of ammunition and 5.7 additional pounds of cannabis. Two of the handguns were confirmed as stolen.

Police subsequently arrested 22-year-old Kyeisha Richardson, of Urbana, after the search of the home. Richardson was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of cannabis.

Cotton and Richardson were both slated to be arraigned on Thursday; both preliminary hearing dates have been set for December 31, according to police records.