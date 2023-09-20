URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Prophetstown has pleaded guilty in connection to an attempted arson at a Danville reproductive health clinic.

On Tuesday, 73-year-old Philip J. Buyno confessed to a crime committed on May 20 of this year. That morning, he arrived with incendiary materials at 600 North Logan Avenue with the intent of burning down the building before it could become a reproductive health clinic. Buyno backed into the building’s entrance with his car but became stuck inside.

Backing into the entrance tripped an alarm and Danville Police arrested him upon responding. Inside his car, FBI agents discovered bottles of gasoline, a hatchet, road flares, multiple old tires, a pack of matches and wooden beams used to fortify the trunk.

Buyno has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since May, where he will remain until his sentencing on Feb. 5, 2024. He could face five to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, three years of supervised release and restitution for building damage.

Sentencing will take place at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Urbana.