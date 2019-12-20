Sign Up Now
Man arrested on warrants after trying to run from police

Crime
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Bloomington man is facing charges of attempting to flee and elude police, driving with a revoked license, and on multiple warrants.

Police tried to pull Nathanial Robinson over for speeding, having no registration light, and only one operating headlight around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday. He drove away westbound on Illinois 9.

Robinson eventually slid into a ditch east of Gibson City. He got out of his car and ran. A female in the car stayed inside and told police who Ribonson was. Investigators eventually arrested him later in Sibley.

