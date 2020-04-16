Man arrested on burglary charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a 56-year-old man on burglary charges after he was allegedly caught with burglary tools.

According to a press release from Mattoon Deputy Chief Sam Gaines, city police arrested 56-year-old Marty W. Bly, of Mattoon, about 4 p.m. Wednesday on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was taken into custody in the 400 block of South 21st Street, and was transported to the Coles County Jail.

The release stated sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, Bly broke into a business in the 2600 block of Marshall Avenue and stole tools from inside.

“The charges also allege that when Mr. Bly was apprehended, he was in possession of burglary tools,” the release added.