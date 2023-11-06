MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is under arrest in Mattoon after a shooting caused a scare in town Monday afternoon.

The Mattoon Police Department said on its Facebook page that officers were made aware of an active shooter situation around 3 p.m. Responding to the area of Charleston Avenue and 2nd Street, they determined that a man fired at another person inside a home. The suspect ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Officers immediately advised St. John’s Lutheran School to go on lockdown. The school administration were later notified that the suspect had been arrested and the situation was under control.

The suspect was arrested at 3:35 p.m. and a gun was recovered, officials said. Mattoon Police assured the public that there is no longer a threat to the community.

The Charleston Police Department, Coles County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Land College Police Department all worked together to assist the MPD, who extended their gratitude.