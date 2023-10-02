URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges after authorities said he confessed to robbing a Subway restaurant in Savoy last month.

Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Devante Derrickson, 21, was identified as a suspect in the Sept. 22 robbery using an automated license plate reader. The ALPR identified the vehicle used by the suspect, which led them to Derrickson, Apperson said.

Court files indicate that a warrant for Derrickson’s arrest was issued on Sept. 27, charging him with aggravated robbery. Members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force found Derrickson in Danville the following day and arrested him.

Apperson added that a search of the Danville home Derrickson was staying at found an airsoft gun, clothes and a mask that were consistent with what the Subway robber was wearing at the time. He also said Derrickson admitted to the crime.

Derrickson was booked into the Champaign County Jail on the robbery charge and a hearing was held on Monday to decide if he should be detained pretrial. Record show Judge Brett Olmstead ordered that Derrickson remain in custody.