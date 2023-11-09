DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police have announced an arrest in connection to a road rage shooting that left two Millikin University students hurt last month.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said in a press release that Dontarious Murphy, 28, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 15 shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Thursday, Decatur Police and a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force located Murphy in Decatur and he was arrested. Search warrants were also served on Murphy’s home and car, but Brandel did not say if anything was found.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for the work our detectives put into this case. I am proud of them and all the DPD officers that do this job day-in and day-out,” Brandel said. “To the victims and their families, I am so sorry this happened. As the father of a college student, I can’t imagine how you felt in that moment. But you should know, we will continue our work in this case to ensure you receive justice.”

The two students who were shot, ages 20 and 22, were reportedly heading home from a church function on Oct. 15 when a car started driving next to them on Oakland Avenue. The driver, believed to be Murphy, started yelling at the students about cutting him off; as they continued to drive, Murphy is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting both students.

The students received medical treatment at a Decatur hospital and both survived.

Decatur Police are still investigating the shooting and are looking for several people believed to have been in the shooter’s car at the time. Anyone who knows information regarding their identities is asked to contact Decatur Police Detective Vickers at 217-424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.