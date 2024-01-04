DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a man in Decatur after animal control officials found two of his dogs dead and one malnourished.

Decatur Police issued a warrant against 53-year-old Derrick Tyus Tuesday after detectives were able to identify him as the owner of the dogs. He was arrested in connection to three counts of cruel treatment Wednesday.

The Macon’s County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control was sent to a house near the intersection of East Whitmer Street and South Jasper Street last month. Animal Control found two dead puppies and one malnourished puppy in the backyard. They did not find any heat, food, or water for the dogs.

As under the Pretrial Fairness Act, cruel treatment is not a detainable offense so Tyus was released after being processed at the Macon County Jail.