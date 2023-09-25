CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Champaign are asking for the public’s help through Crime Stoppers in identifying a man accused of stealing from the city’s two Target stores.

Officials said that on Sept. 12, the man walked into the Target on Prospect Avenue, grabbed numerous items and made no attempt to pay before leaving. He was reported to be a repeat offender at not just that store, but at the Target in Campustown as well. The total loss of merchandise for both locations is reported to be over $1,000.

Images taken from security cameras show the man is White and between the ages of 35 and 44. He had long brown hair pulled into a ponytail and tattoos on his arms and legs. He was driving a blue sedan.

Anyone who has information that can help police identify the suspect is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these communication channels are electronically stripped of identifying information, ensuring 100% anonymity.

Tips that lead to an arrest will also result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.