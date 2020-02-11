Man accused of attempting to burn down mother’s home

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man with a lengthy criminal history is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly attempting to burn down his mother’s house earlier this month.

Michael Patton was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on three felony counts of arson and harassment.

Urbana Police say they responded to a call from Patton’s 72-year-old adopted mother on February 4.

She told police that Patton had made multiple phone calls to her threatening her life, at least once suggesting she had a “big surprise waiting.” A doll was found hanging by a string in the garage.

On February 6, first responders returned to her house in the 1100 block of Lanore Drive after a neighbor called to report smoke from the attached garage; the home was vacant at the time. A fire-starting log was found in the middle of the garage amidst a pile of clothing. The fire caused about $3,000 worth of damages.

A witness placed Patton at the scene about 40 minutes prior to the arrival of first responders. Police found other property damaged in the home, including a washing machine.

When police found Patton days later, he was in possession of a small axe, multiple knives and a bow and arrow.

A state’s attorney on Tuesday requested that as a condition of his release that he be banned from contacting his mother in any way; Judge Adam Dill granted the request. Dill also granted a request for Patton to be required to wear an ankle bracelet for GPS monitoring.

A public defender noted that Patton has a limited income due to being supported by Social Security and disability payments; Dill set his bond at $50,000 Patton has been convicted of other felony crimes in the past, including burglary (2003), aggravated battery (2004) and battery (2008).