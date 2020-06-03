Juvenile pleads guilty to home invasion charge

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A juvenile was convicted Wednesday for their involvement in a April home invasion in Urbana that turned deadly.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said in an emailed statement Wednesday morning a juvenile pleaded guilty to a charge of home invasion, for their role in an April 28 incident in the 500 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue. It resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly involved.

Rietz added the individual was released to their guardian under home confinement orders, and their sentencing hearing was set for July 16.

As a juvenile, Rietz said, they face a potential sentence to the Department of Juvenile Justice for up to their 21st birthday. They could also be sentenced to probation.

Urbana Police said at the time a resident in the 500 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue answered their door, and a woman or girl asked if she could use a phone. When the resident declined and started to shut the door, a 15-year-old boy who was armed with a rifle kicked his way in.

During an fight between the boy and the resident, the young suspect was choked until he was unconscious. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The boy was identified as Davontae Brown.

Police also arrested a 13-year-old boy, who was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center. A female suspect had fled from the scene.

In May, Rietz said the victim would not face charges for Brown’s death. She said they “appropriately and correctly defended himself under the terms of the law.” Rietz also said a total of two teenagers were being charged for home invasion and burglary in relation to the incident.