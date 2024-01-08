CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An Indiana man is in critical condition following a shooting in Champaign Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the Champaign Police Department said the victim, 27 years old from Gary, Ind., was shot multiple times. His wounds are said to be potentially life-threatening, and he is still in the hospital as of Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Mattis Avenue near William Street just after 1 p.m. Officers were initially told that shots had been fired in that area with possible injuries. They found evidence of gunfire, including damage to nearby buildings, that verified those reports. When informed that the victim was at the hospital, other officers were sent there to interview him.

Officials said the initial investigation indicated that the victim was standing outside near an apartment building when an unknown person approached him. After a brief interaction, the person pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim.

The offender ran away from the area and has not been arrested yet.

Officers are still looking for witnesses and video footage that may assist in the investigation. Anyone who owns property near the scene of the shooting is advised to notify the Champaign Police Department if they have exterior security cameras that may have recorded the shooting.

The Champaign Police Department’s phone number is 217-351-4545. Alternatively, people wanting to remain anonymous can submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Any tip to Crime Stoppers that results in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash.