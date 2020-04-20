Homicide victim identified

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County officials have identified the victim of a deadly shooting incident early Monday morning on Columbus Street.

According to a press release from Coroner Jane McFadden, the victim was identified as 21-year-old Caleb Cordes.

She added the victim’s name was withheld until their family was notified, and an autopsy was performed Monday. Those results are pending.

According to a press release Monday from Danville Police Commander Josh Webb, officers responded about 1:15 a.m. Monday to a report of two gunshot victims located in the first block of Columbus Street. They arrived and found a 21-year-old man who was shot multiple times and unresponsive. He was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Police found another 21-year-old who was shot in the leg. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.

Law enforcement officials say the two were together outside of a house when someone approached them and began firing shots at them.

No further information was available Monday. The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue their investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250