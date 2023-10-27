DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A former credit union manager will spend the next five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to stealing more than $500,000 from the vault of her Danville branch.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office said Laurie Allen, 55 of Perrysville, Ind., stole they money over a seven-year period from Vibrant Credit Union, where she was employed as a branch manager. Attorney General Kwame Raoul added that Allen stole the cash on multiple occasions and took it home for personal use.

“The defendant stole more than $500,000 from a credit union where customers – likely her acquaintances and neighbors – deposited their hard-earned money believing it was safe,” Raoul said. “Individuals who steal from their employers and their communities for their own personal financial gain must be held accountable.”

Raoul’s office prosecuted the case after a referral from the Vermilion County State’s Attorney. Allen was charged with one count of financial institution fraud, a Class 1 felony.

She was taken into custody immediately after her court hearing to begin her sentence. In addition, Allen was ordered to pay $510,000 in restitution.