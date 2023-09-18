MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people are facing charges from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in connection to organized retail theft in the Mattoon area.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the four are accused of stealing tools, electronics and equipment totaling $24,000. They were arrested after a multi-jurisdictional investigation that included Mattoon Police and Raoul’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

“The effects of organized retail crime are not limited to any one region of Illinois, particularly when the sales of stolen merchandise often fund additional criminal activity that makes communities less safe,” Raoul said. “These charges demonstrate the importance of the collaborative work that my office’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force is doing to hold individuals accountable. I would like to thank the Mattoon Police Department and our law enforcement and retail partners for their help with this investigation.”

From the investigation, the following people were arrested and charged with the listed crimes:

Zachary Harris, 35 of Mattoon Two counts of organized retail crime, One count of theft One count of money laundering Two counts of retail theft

Corey Mitchell, 33, of Mattoon One count of theft One count of money laundering Two counts of retail theft

Charles McSpadden, 40, of Arcola One count of organized retail crime One count of theft One count of money laundering

Holly Brewster, 36, of Mattoon One count of money laundering One count of retail theft



“The City of Mattoon Police Department and its officers are very fortunate to work alongside AG investigators in curbing retail crime affecting our communities,” said Mattoon Police Chief Sam Gaines. “The burden these crimes place on the retailer with the reduction of staff or wages for employees when stores lose profits, the loss of community jobs when stores are forced to close, the loss of state and local sales tax revenue for local programs and services, are all issues the Mattoon Police Department takes seriously and will continue to battle against.”