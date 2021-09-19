Fatal shooting under investigation in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Danville.

Four people were shot at the Bluebird Liquor Store in the 3100 block of E. Main St. at approximately 1:55 a.m. Two of the victims have died and the other two are being treated for their injuries.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Anyone with information of this murder is asked to contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 217-442-4048. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Vermillion County Crime Stoppers.