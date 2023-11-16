SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Effingham will spend the next four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Springfield.

Prosecutors said Dillon Rensner, 22, entered the Regions Bank at 111 South Durkin Drive carrying what appeared to be a gun and demanded money from the employees. During the robbery, Rensner is said to have pointed the gun at various people and threatened them.

The gun later turned out to be a blank gun, but Judge Colleen Lawless said the fear and terror that the victims felt was real and traumatic.

Rensner was indicted on bank robbery charges in May and pleaded guilty the same month. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to four years in prison, three years of post-release parole and almost $1,700 in restitution and fines.

Prosecutors said the investigation into the robbery was led by the FBI’s Springfield Field Office. The police departments of Springfield and Terre Haute, Ind. assisted along with the Illinois and Indiana State Police.