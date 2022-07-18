Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

EDINBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Edinburg Police are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted home break-ins that happened over the weekend.

Part of this series included the theft of a car in the 300 block of South Eaton Street. Edinburg Police are also investigating whether there is a connection to a similar series of burglaries and thefts that happened in Taylorville last weekend.

People are encouraged to properly secure their vehicles, sheds, garages and homes and to report suspicious persons or activity to the Edinburg Police Department or Christian County Sheriff’s Office.