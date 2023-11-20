TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Edinburg will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to drug offenses in Taylorville.

The Taylorville Police Department said on social media that Michael Droke was sentenced on Friday after reaching a negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony.

Three other charges, including aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated battery to a police officer, were dropped as part of that agreement.

Droke was arrested in September as part of a months-long investigation by the Community Action Team, consisting of Taylorville Police and five other local police departments. When police served a search warrant on Sept. 7, Droke is said to have led officers on a 10-minute car chase that ended with his arrest.

Taylorville Police posted video of that chase along with their announcement of Droke’s sentencing, showing the moment he and a passenger were taken into custody.

Droke’s passenger and four other people are facing meth charges in connection to that investigation. Christian County Court records indicate that none of Droke’s co-defendants have gone on trial yet.

Records also indicate that the case against a seventh co-defendant, Ashley Rynders, has been dismissed.