URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is hoping to assist police in solving a donation box theft on the University of Illinois campus in the summer.

Officials said that just before midnight on July 2, a woman entered the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Small Animal Clinic with an injured animal. She left the building and then came back moments later with a large bag. In full view of security cameras, she took a donation box that was filled with cash donations, put it in her bag and then left the clinic.

Images taken from the clinic’s cameras, provided by Crime Stoppers, shows the woman is Black with a heavy build and long, possibly fake, black hair. She has a nose ring and a tattoo on her left arm.

Photos courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving this crime. Anyone who has information regarding the woman’s identity is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods:

Calling 217-373-8477

Visiting Crime Stoppers’ website

Using the P3 Tips app

Any tip submitted through these methods is 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward should an arrest be made using the information the tipster provided.