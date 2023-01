DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th drive to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there.

After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and firearm at the home. They arrested a 16-yr-old with probable cause for Involuntary Manslaughter. The juvenile is currently held at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.