URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man has been found guilty in federal court of sex crimes involving children.

Prosecutors said Kevin Dial, 52, was found guilty by a jury on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The trial lasted three days at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Dial directed another person to sexually abuse three children, all under the age of 11, and to video record that abuse. Dial then told the other person to send him the videos.

Dial remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until his sentencing on Feb. 26, 2024. He faces the following sentences in prison for his crimes:

15 to 30 years for each sexual exploitation count

Up to 20 years for receiving and possessing child pornography

District Judge Colin Bruce may order the sentences on each count to be served consecutively, prosecutors said.

The investigation that led to Dial’s prosecution was conducted by the FBI with the assistance of authorities in the Philippines.