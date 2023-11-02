PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was recently found guilty of possession of child pornography after federal prosecutors said he had almost 100 photos of illicit content on his phone.

Brian Lewis, 45, was convicted on Tuesday after a brief trial at the U.S. Courthouse in Peoria. During half a day of testimony, evidence was presented that showed Lewis had nearly 100 photos depicting child pornography. Prosecutors said the children were as young as four years old and were depicted engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Lewis faces up to 10 years in prison for the crime and potentially life on parole. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until his sentencing, which is scheduled for March 15, 2024.

The case was investigated by the Decatur Police Department. The Department of Justice prosecuted Lewis as part of a nationwide DOJ initiative called Project Safe Childhood to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.