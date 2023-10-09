DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after police said he was shot in the back of the head Sunday morning in Danville.

Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Clyman Lane and Fowler Avenue, but the 14-year-old victim was already at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center when the Danville Police Department was made aware at 7:30 a.m. The victim is listed in stable condition and was alert and speaking as he told officers what happened.

The teen said he was on a basketball court when he heard shots being fired, one of which hit him in the back of the head. Witnesses corroborated the teen’s story, officials said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has a tip that can help police is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.