DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said a loaded handgun was discovered in his car during a traffic stop Thursday evening.

Deputy Police Chief Terry McCord said officers pulled over Emmit L Brown, 44, for a traffic violation and found the gun as a result of further investigation. They also discovered Brown is on parole for prior felony convictions, which make him ineligible to own a gun.

McCord said Brown is being held at the Danville Public Safety Building on the charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm and obstructing and resisting a peace officer.

The officers who arrested Brown are members of the Problem Oriented Policing Unit within the Danville Police Department. McCord said the POP Unit concentrates its efforts on enforcement concerns that are identified by department, community and city leaders.

“Through their proactivity, the POP unit continues to enhance the quality of life and reduce the fear and incidence of crime in Danville through a partnership with the community,” McCord said.