URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for tips that can help solve an aggravated battery case at an Urbana pool last month.

The battery happened Sept. 3 at Crystal Lake Park Famy Aquatic Center. Officials said a woman became agitated when she was not allowed to bring an outside beverage into the facility, making threatening comments and using inappropriate language around other patrons.

When the suspect was asked to leave, officials said she pushed one of them, threw her stainless-steel cup in their direction and threatened to fight the same employee.

The suspect was described as being White, approximately 27 to 35 years old, 5′ 6″ to 5′ 8″ tall and 165 to 190 pounds in weight. She was wearing a black swimsuit cover, black sandals and large framed sunglasses with clear stones.

The suspect was seen leaving the pool in a bronze SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia or Buick Enclave. Based on conversations witnesses heard before the battery, they believed the suspect was possibly from the Tuscola area.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime or the person responsible is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted through these methods is 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward should an arrest be made using the information provided.