CPD: Two shot at Microtel Inn

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men were hurt during a shooting early Monday morning at the Microtel Inn.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department (CPD) stated officers responded at 1:34 a.m. Monday to the 1600 block of Rion Drive after receiving reports of gunfire heard at the Microtel Inn.

Arriving at the scene, police found evidence of a shooting that had taken place both inside and outside of a hotel room. They also learned two men, one 21-years-old and the other 23-years-old, were taken to a hospital by a personal car with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Their initial investigation discovered several people had gathered at party in a room on the third floor of the hotel when the gunfire started. The two men were shot, and the business’s property was damaged. Police also recovered shell casings from the scene.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning. CPD continues their investigation into the shooting.

Police are also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, as that may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.