CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are still investigating a shooting that left three people hurt one week ago, and Crime Stoppers is looking for tips they can pass along.

The shooting happened in downtown Champaign on Sept. 24. Officers responded to the area of West Park Avenue and North Neil Street around 2:30 a.m. and found two people from Texas who had been shot. A third victim from Indiana arrived at an area hospital as officers were on the scene.

All three victims are still recovering from their injuries.

Champaign Police are asking that anyone who has surveillance cameras outside their properties in the area review their footage from the time of the shooting. They should look for suspicious people and vehicles in the area. People who were in the area and recording on their cell phones at the time are asked to do the same.

Anyone who has video footage or other information that can help Champaign Police are asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to them by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips submitted through these means are 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 should an arrest be made using the information provided.