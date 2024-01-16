CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is still investigating a shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve and they’re asking for help through Crime Stoppers in solving the case.

The shooting happened on North Neil Street near Walingford Drive around 10:30 p.m. Officers were initially told that shots had been fired, but later learned that a 24-year-old woman had been shot and was at a hospital in the area.

The victim was shot in the leg but survived. Officers learned that she was seated in her car when both the car and nearby buildings were hit by gunfire.

The suspect left the area and has yet to be arrested, officials said.

Police are asking that if anyone with homes or businesses near the scene of the shooting has exterior surveillance cameras, to submit a tip to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. They accept tips through three channels:

By phone (217-373-8477)

Online at 373tips.com

Through the P3 Tips mobile app

Any tip submitted to Crime Stoppers is both anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.