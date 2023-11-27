CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was grazed by a bullet during a carjacking Sunday night.

The shooting and vehicle theft happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Edwin and Washington Streets. Investigators determined that the 42-year-old victim was in his car, parked in a driveway, when three male suspects approached the car. One fired a shot that grazed the man in the head. All three suspects then pulled the victim out of his car and drove off in it.

Responding police officers and firefighters immediately rendered medical aid to the victim before taking him to the hospital. He is expected to be ok.

Officers are still canvassing the surrounding area, looking for witnesses or surveillance cameras that may assist in the investigation. As of Monday morning, no one has been arrested yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Champaign Police officials asked that anyone with video footage of the carjacking or other information, call them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared in private.

Alternatively, anyone wanting to remain anonymous, even to law enforcement, can call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. If a tip results in an arrest, tipsters will be rewarded with up to $2,500 in non-murder felonies that involve a gun.