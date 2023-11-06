CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several police departments in Champaign County are investigating a series of bank account thefts and Crime Stoppers is now asking the public for their help in solving the case.

Crime Stoppers officials said there have been several reports of U of I Community Credit Union customers’ accounts being compromised, and their funds accessed, all while the victims still had possession of their credit and debit cards. The accounts were accessed through ATMs located primarily at CVS drugstores in Mahomet, Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and Rantoul, officials added.

Police found evidence tying a man to one of the thefts but are asking for help in identifying him. The suspect is described as being a white man with a goatee, approximately 40 to 50 years old. He was wearing a blue Adidas baseball cap, a blue jacket, khaki pants and dark shoes.

Anyone who knows who the suspect is, or who has other information about these thefts, is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward should the tips result in an arrest.