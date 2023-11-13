CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This week marks the ninth anniversary of a murder in Champaign that has yet to be solved. Police are still investigating, and Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public.

A wellness check request on the morning of Nov. 18, 2014, resulted in Champaign Police officers finding Damian Henderson shot to death in the area of Forsythia Drive and Red Bud Drive. Investigators believe he was shot inside a vehicle the night before, where he remained until officers found him.

Investigators have followed several leads over the years, but none have resulted in the crime being solved. Crime Stoppers asked for help in this case one year ago and are asking for additional information.

Anyone who knows something about Henderson’s murder is asked to submit a tip to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of $5,000 should an arrest be made using the information provided.