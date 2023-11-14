SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is wanted by federal authorities for alleged drug crimes, and they are offering a $5,000 reward for help in arresting him.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they are looking for Jessie Bates as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Central Illinois. The investigation involves multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies, including the Springfield and Decatur Police Departments and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

“Drug trafficking is a very serious crime, and the community is the ultimate victim of this illegal activity,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon of the Chicago Field Division. “We are dedicated to working closely with our law enforcement partners to locate these individuals, and we are also appealing to the public to assist in their identification.”

Anyone who has information regarding Bates’ whereabouts is asked to contact the ATF by calling 1-888-283-8477. Tipsters are advised to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow-up.