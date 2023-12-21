SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Springfield is under arrest after police said they found drugs and four guns, including an assault rifle, during a traffic stop on Monday.

Officials with the Springfield Police Department said the traffic stop happened in the area of Adams Street and Wheeler Avenue. When officers approached the driver, identified as Xander McCulley, officials said they could smell marijuana coming from the car, giving them cause to search the car.

The officers discovered over half a pound of marijuana, suspected Xanax, Adderall, and four guns: three pistols and an assault rifle.

Information gathered from the traffic stop led officers to obtain a search warrant for a home near the site of the traffic stop. Inside the home, officers found ammunition, firearm accessories and Xanax bars.

McCulley was placed under arrest and was taken to the Sangamon County Jail. Officials said he was booked on charges of armed violence, possessing a gun without a FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possessing over 100 grams of marijuana and delivering over 30 grams of marijuana.

He remains in custody, awaiting formal charging by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.