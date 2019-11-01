Area teachers lose licenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICA) — Following the passage of SB456 earlier this summer, the Illinois State Board of Education has suspended the licenses of 53 Illinois teachers, most of whom have been accused of sexual offenses against students.

Of those 53, seven are from the East Central Illinois area.

The bill that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed earlier this year allows school districts to revoke or suspend the teaching licenses of those who have been “been charged with attempting to commit, conspiring to commit, soliciting, or committing certain offenses, first-degree murder, or a Class X felony.”

The following teachers in our coverage area had their licenses either suspended or revoked:

SPRINGFIELD: Kasia Korza was a teacher in the Springfield school district before allegations of sexual assault surfaced in 2018.

Kasia Korza

Korza, then 24, was accused of inappropriate contact with a male student.

SPRINGFIELD: A former substitute teacher in the Springfield school district was charged in 2018 with sending pornographic material to underage female students, as well as having sex with a female student — also under age.

Terrez Collins.

Terrez Collins was 25 at the time.

DECATUR: A Decatur Public Schools security officer was charged in 2018 with sexually abusing a student.

Matthew Krause

A 14-year-old student told police that Krause, who was 26 at the time, had sent her nude photos. He was arrested for indecent solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

NORMAL: A Forsyth man who worked as a teacher in Normal at Glenn Elementary School was charged in 2018 with criminal sexual assault and abuse of a child.

Jonathan Hovey

Police said the school district contacted them after a student told their parent Hovey, then 47, repeatedly touched her inappropriately. They also reopened a report from 2005 when a first grader said she was also touched inappropriately.

SPRINGFIELD: A Springfield assistant coach and special education attended was accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl.

Matthew Pittman.

Matthew Pittman was 21 at the time.

DANVILLE: Chelsea Robinson was fired after a unanimous vote by the Danville school board.

Chelsea Robinson

She was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in June 2018.

DANVILLE: John Rackow Jr., a former Danville High School teacher, was charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery and sexual exploitation of a child in 2018.

He taught art at the school.