$5 million bond set for suspect in triple-homicide

CULLOM, Ill. (WCIA) — A judge on Friday set the bond amount for a suspect in a Christmas Day triple-homicide at $5 million, meaning that if 53-year-old Clifford Brewer wants to be released from police custody, he’ll have to post $500,000 to do so.
Brewer appeared in Livingston County Court on Friday morning via video feed.
He has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of 51-year-old Normal Walker, 48-year-old Shirley Brewer and 27-year-old Christian Brewer; Shirley and Christian were Brewer’s wife and son, respectively.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies first responded to reports of homicide around 2 a.m. on Christmas morning.
Upon arrival to 416 East Jackson Street, police say they found a 48-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and a 27-year-old man. Coroner Danny Watson pronounced all three victims dead on-scene.
Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson determined the victims were dead on-scene; all three had died of gunshot wounds.
Brewer will be back in court on January 23.