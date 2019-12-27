$5 million bond set for suspect in triple-homicide

CULLOM, Ill. (WCIA) — A judge on Friday set the bond amount for a suspect in a Christmas Day triple-homicide at $5 million, meaning that if 53-year-old Clifford Brewer wants to be released from police custody, he’ll have to post $500,000 to do so.

Livingston County Judge Jennifer Bauknecht rules that Clifford Brewer must post a $5 million bond to be released after he appeared on a video feed from the Livingston County Jail Friday, Dec. 28, 2019, during his first appearance after being charged with three counts of murder for the Christmas Day slayings at his home at 416 E. Jackson St. in Cullom.

Brewer appeared in Livingston County Court on Friday morning via video feed.

Clifford Brewer appeared on a video feed from the Livingston County Jail Friday, Dec. 28, 2019, as he made his first appearance after being charged with three counts of murder for the Christmas Day slayings at his home at 416 E. Jackson St. in Cullom.

COURTESY OF DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

He has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of 51-year-old Normal Walker, 48-year-old Shirley Brewer and 27-year-old Christian Brewer; Shirley and Christian were Brewer’s wife and son, respectively.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies first responded to reports of homicide around 2 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Upon arrival to 416 East Jackson Street, police say they found a 48-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and a 27-year-old man. Coroner Danny Watson pronounced all three victims dead on-scene.

Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson determined the victims were dead on-scene; all three had died of gunshot wounds.

Brewer will be back in court on January 23.