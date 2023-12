DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in Decatur Thursday afternoon.

Decatur Police officials said the shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Edwards and Division Streets. Responding officers found the victim there with gunshot wounds to the chest and left leg.

The victim was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital and is expected to be ok.

Decatur Police are still investigating, with no arrests made in connection to this shooting.