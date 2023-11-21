DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after Decatur Police said he fired a gun at a man over the weekend.

The shooting incident happened on Saturday near Maple and Harrison Avenues. Police said a group of teens knocked down a basketball goal on a residential property, causing a woman who lived there to come outside and confront them.

The group is said to have yelled back at her and then walked off. Police said an older man jumped in his car to follow them, and that’s when the 14-year-old is accused of firing at the man. The shots missed their target and no one was hurt.

One neighbor said the violence is getting out of hand.

“Either way, you can be in prison or dead. That’s how it’s going to be, and that’s no life for nobody,” Bobby Hutton said. “And I just really wish the kids would put the guns down. That’s from the bottom of my heart. I just really hate to see anything like that happening.”

The teen is being charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.