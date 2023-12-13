SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were arrested in Champaign County on Tuesday after the Sheriff’s Office said they assaulted and robbed a man last week in Savoy.

Officials said the 12-year-old and 19-year-old Darren Mosley, both from Champaign, were arrested after the sheriff”s office released two images of the suspects on social media. The community responded to the images positively, officials said, and their tips led directly to the arrests.

The two are accused of a robbery which happened on Dec. 7 just before 11 p.m. A man leaving a gym in Savoy was approached by two suspects, who pepper sprayed and beat him before taking his wallet and headphones.

After making the arrests, Sheriff’s deputies took Mosley to the Champaign County Jail and took the 12-year-old to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center; the latter was later released to his parents. Both suspects are being charged with aggravated robbery, battery and mob action.

Sheriff’s officials thanked the community members who reached out with information for their help in making the arrests. They also asked that anyone with additional information contact either the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division (217-384-1213) or Champaign County Crime Stoppers (217-373-8477).