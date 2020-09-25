Champaign County testing numbers won’t be included in Region 6 totals

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county is doing so much COVID-19 testing each day, officials are concerned it might be skewing the region’s positivity rate to be lower than it actually is.

Macon County Health Department officials held a press conference Friday where they announced the county was now on the state’s warning level list. During that press conference, officials also said the state will be removing Champaign County’s testing numbers from Region 6’s total daily testing numbers. That will start next week.

Champaign Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said 20 percent of the state’s testing is done in Champaign County. On Tuesday, 13,713 tests were recorded for Region 6, with 12,019 coming from Champaign County (which includes the University of Illinois’s numbers, which tests around 10,000 people a day), and 1,694 coming from the other 20 counties in the region.

Officials said Champaign County’s numbers are helping keep the region’s positivity rate low, and the Illinois Department of Public Health is concerned those totals could be masking what’s happening with the rest of the region.

“Champaign County will be like its own region for reporting purposes,” said Pryde.