Two in Illinois call Poison Control after Trump COVID briefing

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two people in Illinois had “inappropriate exposure” to disinfectants after President Trump’s COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

Illinois Poison Control told WCIA calls were made to the IPC hotline after the people used the products incorrectly.

But Danny Chun with IPC says this isn’t exactly new. Calls to the hotline have increased 36-percent during the pandemic.

He says people have been using products, including bleach, to wash their hands and produce.

Chun stressed you should “never eat, swallow or ingest” any disinfectant or cleanser and the products should only be used as directed.

President Trump said the following on Thursday, which alarmed medical professionals around the world: “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”

Disinfectant maker Lysol reacted on Twitter Friday.