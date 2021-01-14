Separation Anxiety Rising in Dogs

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

Many people are still working from home because of the pandemic and dog trainers are taking notice.

That’s because pets are facing separation anxiety when their owners return to work or leave for an extended period of time.

Trainer Jodie Varner says her phone has been ringing off the hook with owners unsure about how to respond.

She says as we try to stay away from others during the pandemic. Our dogs pick up on that and are also becoming anti-social.

So while you’re home, she recommends putting your dog in a crate and playing some reggae or soft rock music.

“Be patient and remember that your dog’s trying to figure all this out just like we are,” Varner said.

She says giving them plenty of exercise or keeping them occupied with frozen peanut butter can also help.