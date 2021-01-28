Prom dress sales decline during pandemic

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Business has been up and down for a lot of industries during the pandemic. Bridal and prom shops are no exception, but there’s hope for the future after state officials lifted some restrictions on events.

A bridal stylist from Michelle’s in Urbana says sales for wedding dresses have not decreased much.

Cassidy Juodis says brides still need a beautiful dress. Weddings may be smaller, but bridal parties are still buying dresses.

The prom side of the store has noticed a decrease in customers. They are hoping things will pick back up in the spring.

“We’re hoping that they’re able to have proms and stuff. We’re ready and excited for that side to have traffic again and to have our girls in there to shop,” Juodis said.

Juodis says before the pandemic they were appointment only. They are continuing that to help space out customers. Right now is their busy season for wedding dresses.