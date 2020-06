CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Graduation ceremonies around the state had to be canceled or changed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The same goes for nurses, but two got to have a unique version Monday night.

Lynette and Raine are both RNs. Instead of a large ceremony, they had their own pinning ceremony. They say it’s a big deal in their careers. They say it was a great way for coworkers to show how excited they were for them.