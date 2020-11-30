New COVID-19 drive thru clinic opening soon

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on […]

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A new COVID-19 testing site is opening soon.

Crossing Healthcare will operate the drive thru clinic on the northwest end of the Crossing Healthcare campus at 990 N. Water Street on December 1st. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, and testing will be free of charge. However, people are asked to provide their health insurance information.

The site will be accessible by turning onto King Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. To help shorten wait times, people are encouraged to make an appointment by clicking here.

The drive-thru clinic will also be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available.