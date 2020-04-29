Masks complicate communication for deaf, hard of hearing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are more than two million people in Illinois who are deaf or live with some kind of hearing loss.

That means they likely rely on sign language or a hearing aid.

That could pose a big problem come Friday when Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate takes effect.

“I wear hearing aids,” explained Tina Cowsert, Access Specialist for Deaf/HOH and Blind/Low Vision at the University of Illinois Ubana-Champaign. “While I’m not profoundly deaf, by any means, I do understand some of the issues that our deaf and hard of hearing community experiences.”

Those experiences changed when many people started wearing masks during this COVID-19 pandemic.

For people who read lips or for those who rely on sign language, it’s not just about seeing a mouth or someone’s hands.

“Facial expressions, eyebrows, lips, mouths cheeks — all of that is involved in ASL,” said Cowsert.

Masks are being made for the deaf and hard of hearing, but they’re not easy to find.

“It is definitely a true need in our community,” Cowsert said. “I don’t know. I’ve never been able to find out. I’ve looked. They’re not common, obviously.”

There are other options.

“There’s a lot of talk-to-text apps,” Krystle Tempel, with the Macon Co. Health Dept. explained. “Some people have hearing aids that will pick up the sound and will actually text it to their phone.”

That’s not the only choice, though.

“If you can learn some sign language, and symbols that will help, that can be especially important,” said Tempel. “Especially if you’re out at the grocery store, learning to say, ‘yes’ and ‘no’ can be helpful, and just being able to be patient.”

That’s a sentiment echoed by Cowsert.

“Deaf and hard of hearing people are amazing,” she said. “They can do anything. Sometimes they just need a little assistance.”